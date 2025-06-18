Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Vacancies Increased to 1,264 from 1,250- Registration Deadline Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
18:38 PM

File Image

Summary
A requisition has been received from the home department (Police branch), Bihar, Patna, for 14 vacant posts of deputy superintendent of police
BPSC exam is held for various gazetted posts, including deputy superintendent of police, jailer, block development officer (BDO), etc, in various state government departments

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) increased the number of vacancies for BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) to 1,264 from 1,250 under the various departments of the state government. Interested candidates can apply for the prelims exam on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC exam is held for various gazetted posts, including deputy superintendent of police, jailer, block development officer (BDO), etc, in various state government departments. As per the schedule, the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 prelims exam is scheduled on August 30. The deadline to register for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 prelims exam is June 30.

A requisition has been received from the home department (Police branch), Bihar, Patna, for 14 vacant posts of deputy superintendent of police. Earlier, only 1,250 were available for BPSC recruitment.

Candidates who qualify for the BPSC 71st CCE prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains examination. For more details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
18:39 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
