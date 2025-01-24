BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Major Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to to check their results can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in The commission announced results for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer, and equivalent, as well as child development project officer

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the results of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to to check their results can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 70th CCE was conducted on December 13, 2024. A re-exam was held for 12,000 candidates on January 4, for those who appeared for the exam at the Bapu Exam Centre. A total of 3,28,990 appeared for the exam, of which, 21,581 have been declared qualified.

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in Check for the BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 links available on the home page and click it A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The commission announced results for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer, and equivalent, as well as child development project officer. The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female.