BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation

The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will conclude the application process for Constable (Tradesman) posts today, August 23, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation. To be eligible, candidates should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on last date of online application.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

2. Click on BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 apply online link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates belonging to Un-reserved(UR), EWS category or OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs. 100 as examination fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.