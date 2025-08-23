BSF

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
14:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation

The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will conclude the application process for Constable (Tradesman) posts today, August 23, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation. To be eligible, candidates should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on last date of online application.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

2. Click on BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 apply online link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates belonging to Un-reserved(UR), EWS category or OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs. 100 as examination fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
14:43 PM
BSF constable
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key, Response Sheet Released- Read Details Here

scholarship

Full UK Master’s Scholarships for UP Students Under New Scheme - Check Details

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: Round-II Upgradation Result Out; Seat Acceptance to Close Toda. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Published! Download Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key, Response Sheet Released- Read Details Here

scholarship

Full UK Master’s Scholarships for UP Students Under New Scheme - Check Details

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: Round-II Upgradation Result Out; Seat Acceptance to Close Toda. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Published! Download Link

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Result 2025 Release Date Announced by WBJEEB! Check All Updates

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP Merit List 2025 Released: Over 3 Lakh Applicants Secure Seats! All Phase Dates . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality