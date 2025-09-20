Bomb Threats at Multiple Delhi Schools, DPS Dwarka Postpones Exams

Summary At DPS Dwarka, where mid-term examinations were underway, the school administration immediately evacuated the premises and postponed the exams scheduled for the day Authorities are also investigating the source of the threats and are examining whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to spread panic across the city’s educational institutions

Several schools in the national capital, including Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received bomb threats on Friday morning, triggering panic among students, staff, and parents. Authorities responded swiftly, and emergency protocols were activated across all affected campuses.

At DPS Dwarka, where mid-term examinations were underway, the school administration immediately evacuated the premises and postponed the exams scheduled for the day. “Fresh dates for the examination will be announced shortly,” the school said in an official notice circulated to parents.

“All school buses, private vans, and cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be at the stops to pick up their wards,” the DPS notice read. The school also confirmed that it would remain closed for the rest of the day due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Emergency services including Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, and fire department teams rushed to the locations. Comprehensive searches were conducted across the school campuses. “We are thoroughly checking the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” a senior police officer said. Search operations are ongoing, and no explosive devices have been discovered so far.

Authorities are also investigating the source of the threats and are examining whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to spread panic across the city’s educational institutions.

Parents and guardians were seen rushing to pick up their children from pickup points and school gates after receiving alerts from the schools. The incident has raised concerns about campus safety and emergency preparedness in Delhi schools.

More updates are expected as investigations continue.