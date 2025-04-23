Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh Announces AP SSC Results 2025- Direct Link Here

AP SSC Class 10

The AP SSC 2025 Class 10th exam took place from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025
This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination

The Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC results 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Students will be required to enter their Roll number and login through the official website to check their scores and overall result.

The AP SSC 2025 Class 10th exam took place from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. It was conducted in morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on most days by the BSEAP. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.

AP SSC Class 10th Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on Class 10 (SSC) 2025 Results tab
  3. Enter your Roll number in the field provided
  4. The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also check their AP SSC 10th Result 2025 via WhatsApp:

Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

AP SSC Class 10th Results 2025: Direct Link

AP SSC Class 10 Results out
