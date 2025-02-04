Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan issues revised Class 10, 12 board exam timetable 2025- Details

Summary Students appearing for the exam can download it from the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in As per the revised timetable, RBSE Class 10 final exams will begin on March 6 with the English (code 02) paper and end on April 4 with third language papers

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) revised schedules for the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025. Students appearing for the exam can download it from the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the revised schedules, there will be no exam on April 1 for Class 10. Class 10 3rd language (Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi and Sanskrit second paper) exams scheduled for that day will now take place on April 4. Similarly, Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices papers which were previously scheduled for April 4 will be held on April 7.

As per the revised timetable, RBSE Class 10 final exams will begin on March 6 with the English (code 02) paper and end on April 4 with third language papers. Class 12 exams will start on March 6 with the Psychology paper and end on April 7.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Revised Timetable: Steps to check

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Open the ‘TIME TABLE -2025 (Revised)’ link Download the PDF and check the exam dates

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Revised Timetable: Direct Link