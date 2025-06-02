Board of School Education, Haryana Reopens HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and 3- Direct Link Here

The Board of School Education, Haryana, reopened the registrations for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2024 for Level 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who want to register for the exam can submit their applications on the official website at bsehhtet.com.
Candidates who have registered from June 1 to June 5 can make online amendments in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, home state and disability category from June 6 till June 7, 2025, the board had informed earlier. The last date to register is till June 5, 2025.
As per the schedule, HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025.
HTET 2025: Steps to register
- Visit the official website of BSEH Haryana- bsehhtet.com
- On the home page, click on the online registration link for HTET
- Enter details to register yourself and submit
- Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit
- Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference
HTET 2025 Registration: Direct Link