Board of School Education, Haryana Reopens HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and 3- Direct Link Here

The Board of School Education, Haryana, reopened the registrations for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2024 for Level 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who want to register for the exam can submit their applications on the official website at bsehhtet.com.

Candidates who have registered from June 1 to June 5 can make online amendments in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, home state and disability category from June 6 till June 7, 2025, the board had informed earlier. The last date to register is till June 5, 2025.

As per the schedule, HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025.

HTET 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of BSEH Haryana- bsehhtet.com On the home page, click on the online registration link for HTET Enter details to register yourself and submit Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference

