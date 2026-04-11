BITSAT 2026

BITSAT 2026 Admit Card Released - Session 1 Hall Ticket Download Link and Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
10:46 AM

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Summary
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (BITS Pilani) has released the admit card for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 Phase 1.
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (BITS Pilani) has released the admit card for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 Phase 1. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

To access the BITSAT 2026 admit card, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and must be carried to the test centre on the exam day.

The BITSAT 2026 Phase 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 15 and 16 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, application and roll number, photograph and signature, exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and key instructions for the examination day.

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To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the BITSAT 2026 admit card link, enter their login credentials along with the CAPTCHA code, and download the hall ticket displayed on the screen. It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Regarding the exam pattern, BITSAT 2026 will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The test will consist of 130 questions carrying a total of 390 marks. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded three marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Following Phase 1, the BITSAT 2026 Phase 2 examinations are scheduled to be held from May 24 to 26. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details on the admit card and follow the instructions mentioned to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
10:47 AM
BITSAT 2026 BITS Pilani Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admit Card
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