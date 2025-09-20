BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Window Opens Soon; Check Result Update

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on September 13 can now check the official answer key through the commission’s website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on September 13 can now check the official answer key through the commission’s website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the notification, the provisional answer key for the General Studies paper has already been uploaded on the portal.

Steps to Check BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link for the 71st CCE answer key under the ‘important announcements’ section.

The provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Log in to your candidate profile to access the objection window when activated.

Upload supporting documents, submit objections, and pay the required fee.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the recorded responses will be able to raise objections between September 21 and 27, 2025.

To submit objections, applicants need to log in with their username and password and upload authentic supporting documents. A fee of ₹250 per question must be paid for registering each objection. The commission has also clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or via any other medium will not be entertained.

The BPSC will review all valid challenges submitted by candidates and, after due consideration, release the final answer key. The BPSC 71st CCE result 2025 will be declared based on this final version.

Find the direct answer key download link here.