BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Window Opens Soon; Check Result Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Sep 2025
10:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on September 13 can now check the official answer key through the commission’s website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on September 13 can now check the official answer key through the commission’s website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the notification, the provisional answer key for the General Studies paper has already been uploaded on the portal.

Steps to Check BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for the 71st CCE answer key under the ‘important announcements’ section.
  • The provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Log in to your candidate profile to access the objection window when activated.
  • Upload supporting documents, submit objections, and pay the required fee.
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the recorded responses will be able to raise objections between September 21 and 27, 2025.

To submit objections, applicants need to log in with their username and password and upload authentic supporting documents. A fee of ₹250 per question must be paid for registering each objection. The commission has also clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or via any other medium will not be entertained.

The BPSC will review all valid challenges submitted by candidates and, after due consideration, release the final answer key. The BPSC 71st CCE result 2025 will be declared based on this final version.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 20 Sep 2025
10:21 AM
BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key
Similar stories
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared - Board Announces Zone Wise Cutoffs and CBT 2 Exam Date

school exams

Assam Government Postpones School Exams After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Demise

UPSC

UPSC Moves Towards AI-Based Verification, Aims to Use Facial Recognition in All Exams

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims 2025 Results Awaited; Check Updates at tnpsc.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared - Board Announces Zone Wise Cutoffs and CBT 2 Exam Date

school exams

Assam Government Postpones School Exams After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Demise

UPSC

UPSC Moves Towards AI-Based Verification, Aims to Use Facial Recognition in All Exams

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims 2025 Results Awaited; Check Updates at tnpsc.gov.in

APPSC

APPSC Invites Applications for 413 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply by October 10

Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Steps, Fee and Exam Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality