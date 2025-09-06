BPSC 71st Prelims

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT; Technical Issues Resolved- Link Active

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
14:47 PM

Summary
Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
The BPSC 71st CCE is a key examination for recruitment into various civil service posts under the Bihar government

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the admit card for the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, some candidates had reported technical issues while attempting to access the admit card. The Commission has since resolved the issue, and all candidates should now be able to download their admit cards without difficulty.

BPSC tweeted on X, "The technical issue in Beltron's State Data Centre has been completely resolved. Now, all candidates can download their e-Admit Card without any difficulty from the commission's website bpsc.bihar.gov.in."

The BPSC 71st CCE is a key examination for recruitment into various civil service posts under the Bihar government.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025
  3. Enter your login credentials (Registration Number and DOB)
  4. Download and print the admit card for exam day use
Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
14:52 PM
BPSC 71st Prelims Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Admit Card
