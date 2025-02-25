Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round provisional seat allotment results declared - Details

Summary Participating candidates can download the results of the counselling round on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter till February 28

The provisional seat allotment result for the Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round has been declared by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website on Tuesday, February 25.

The final seat allotment will take place on February 26.

Participating candidates can download the results of the counselling round on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter till February 28.

Candidates allotted seats through this stray vacancy round will have to report to their allotted institute between February 27 and 28 for document verification and admission process.

To download their allotment letters, candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website.

How to download the Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Seat allotment Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Provisional Seat Allotment Result of Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG'

Step 3: A PDF file containing the names and roll numbers of candidates allotted seats will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF file and check your name and roll number

Step 5: Save the PDF file for future reference