NEET PG Counselling

Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round provisional seat allotment results declared - Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
18:43 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Participating candidates can download the results of the counselling round on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter till February 28

The provisional seat allotment result for the Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy round has been declared by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website on Tuesday, February 25.

The final seat allotment will take place on February 26.

Participating candidates can download the results of the counselling round on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter till February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates allotted seats through this stray vacancy round will have to report to their allotted institute between February 27 and 28 for document verification and admission process.

To download their allotment letters, candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website.

How to download the Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Seat allotment Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Provisional Seat Allotment Result of Stray Vacancy Round for NEET PG'

Step 3: A PDF file containing the names and roll numbers of candidates allotted seats will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF file and check your name and roll number

Step 5: Save the PDF file for future reference

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
18:43 PM
NEET PG Counselling
Similar stories
Exams

TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Deta. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

Representative Image
ASRB

ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Appl. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Deta. . .

Exams

TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

IIM Shillong

UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling Centre held at IIM. . .

Representative Image
ASRB

ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Appl. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Cut-Off Lowered Again to 5th Percentile; Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality