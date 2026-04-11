AP Inter Results 2026 Expected Soon for 1st, 2nd Year; Over 10.5 Lakh Students Await Scores

Summary The results link will be activated on the board’s portal, enabling students to download their marks memo using login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, or name This year, the AP Inter examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026, witnessing participation from over 10.57 lakh students

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2026 shortly for both first- and second-year students. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) held between February and March will be able to access their scorecards on the official website.

The results link will be activated on the board’s portal, enabling students to download their marks memo using login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, or name.

This year, the AP Inter examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026, witnessing participation from over 10.57 lakh students. Of these, around 5.31 lakh were first-year candidates, while approximately 5.26 lakh appeared for the second-year exams, reflecting the scale of the annual state-level assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

BIEAP also implemented a series of academic and structural changes in the 2026 examinations. First-year students were provided with a 32-page answer booklet, while second-year students received 24 pages. In a move to reduce academic burden, subjects such as Mathematics 1A and 1B, as well as Botany and Zoology, were merged. Additionally, one-mark questions were introduced in key subjects to promote objective evaluation.

The revisions were aimed at aligning the curriculum with national-level standards, particularly to support students preparing for competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

AP Inter Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps once the results are declared:

Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the “First and Second Year IPE February/March 2026 Result Download” link

Enter required credentials (roll number, date of birth, or name, along with captcha)

View the result displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the result declaration date and further instructions.