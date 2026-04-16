Andhra Pradesh

BIEAP Declares AP Inter Results 2026 for 1st, 2nd Year; Reverification, Supplementary Exams Scheduled

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2026
12:21 PM

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Summary
Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for Recounting (RC) and Reverification (RV) between April 20 and April 27, 2026
For those who did not pass or wish to improve their performance, the board will conduct the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) May 2026

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on April 15 announced the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2026 results, along with the schedule for recounting, reverification, and supplementary examinations.

Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for Recounting (RC) and Reverification (RV) between April 20 and April 27, 2026. While recounting involves re-totalling of marks, reverification includes a fresh evaluation of answer scripts along with access to scanned copies. The facility is available to both first-year and second-year students.

For those who did not pass or wish to improve their performance, the board will conduct the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) May 2026. The theory exams are scheduled from May 21 to June 4, with sessions held from 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

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The practical examinations will take place from June 7 to June 11, 2026, at designated district headquarters. Additionally, the Ethics and Human Values exam will be conducted on June 5, followed by the Environmental Education exam on June 6.

BIEAP clarified that first-year students who have passed all subjects in the March exams are eligible to apply for improvement. However, second-year students seeking improvement must reappear in all subjects, including practicals, and their previous results will be cancelled.

Students intending to appear for IPASE 2026 must pay the examination fee through their respective colleges between April 20 and April 27, 2026.

The announcement provides multiple opportunities for students to review or enhance their performance, ensuring flexibility within the state’s intermediate examination system.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2026
12:21 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP Inter Exam 2026 Results out
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