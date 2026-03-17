Bihar government

BCECEB Opens Bihar ITICAT 2026 Application Window; Exam Scheduled for May 17

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
12:53 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website
According to the official schedule, the last date to complete the application process is April 14, 2026, while the fee payment window will remain open until April 15 (11:59 pm)

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has commenced the application process for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their आवेदन forms through the official website.

According to the official schedule, the last date to complete the application process is April 14, 2026, while the fee payment window will remain open until April 15 (11:59 pm). Candidates will also be given an opportunity to make corrections in their submitted forms between April 16 and April 17.

The application fee has been structured based on categories. Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories are required to pay ₹750, whereas those from SC and ST categories need to pay ₹100. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will have to pay ₹430.

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The board has announced that the ITICAT 2026 examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in offline mode. Admit cards for the examination will be released on May 8.

To be eligible for the entrance test, candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination and must be residents of Bihar. The test will be held in a pen-and-paper format with a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The ITICAT examination is conducted annually to facilitate admission into various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Bihar.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
12:55 PM
Bihar government Bihar ITICAT 2025 Registration Date
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