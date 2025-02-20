Bar Council of India (BCI)

Bar Council of India Expected to Declare AIBE XIX Results 2024 Soon- Latest Updates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when declared can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com
The AIBE 19 final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly

The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when declared can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. The AIBE 19 provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay Rs 500 per objection. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.

Candidates must note that AIBE 19 pass marks are 45 per cent for General and OBC categories, and 40 per cent for SC, ST, disabled candidates.

AIBE 19 Results 2024: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. Click on the AIBE XIX result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the scorecard
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
15:28 PM
Bar Council of India (BCI) AIBE XIX AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Results out
