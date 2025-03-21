Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment application to close today - Know how to apply

The registration process for recruitment of professions at Bank of Baroda will close on Friday, March 21 at the official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions can submit their applications at bankofbaroda.in
Through this recruitment process, a total of 518 positions will be filled within the organisation.
Application Fee
General/EWS/OBC - Rs 600
SC/ST, PWD and women candidates - Rs 100
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in
Step 2: Under the Careers link, click on the professions recruitment tab
Step 3: Click on the 'Apply' button
Step 5: Register yourself by providing all necessary details
Step 6: Login to your account by providing all necessary details
Step 7: Fill up the application form
Step 8: Pay application fee
Step 9: Submit the application