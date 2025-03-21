Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment application to close today - Know how to apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
18:08 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the positions can submit their applications at bankofbaroda.in
Through this recruitment process, a total of 518 positions will be filled within the organisation

The registration process for recruitment of professions at Bank of Baroda will close on Friday, March 21 at the official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions can submit their applications at bankofbaroda.in

Through this recruitment process, a total of 518 positions will be filled within the organisation.

Application Fee

ADVERTISEMENT

General/EWS/OBC - Rs 600

SC/ST, PWD and women candidates - Rs 100

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: Under the Careers link, click on the professions recruitment tab

Step 3: Click on the 'Apply' button

Step 5: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 6: Login to your account by providing all necessary details

Step 7: Fill up the application form

Step 8: Pay application fee

Step 9: Submit the application

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
19:51 PM
Bank of Baroda
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2024 Final Answer Key Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direc. . .

Representative Image
BPSC

BPSC releases official calendar for upcoming examinations on bpsc.bih.nic.in - Detail. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Releases DElEd 2025 Second Dummy Registration Card- Di. . .

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended- Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The signing ceremony
KIIT

KIIT-DU signs MoU with University of Tulsa; To establish dual degree program in BTec. . .

Representative Image
BPSC

BPSC releases official calendar for upcoming examinations on bpsc.bih.nic.in - Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2024 Final Answer Key Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direc. . .

The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee
Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Releases DElEd 2025 Second Dummy Registration Card- Di. . .

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended- Read Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality