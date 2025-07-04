Bank of Baroda Invites Applications For 2500 Local Bank Officers Post- Check Eligibilty, Other Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2500 posts in the organisation

The Bank of Baroda invited applications for Local Bank Officers post. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2500 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is till July 24, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have graduation in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute {including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD)}.Also, they must be proficient in the local language of the State they are applying for (reading, writing, speaking and understanding).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age.

The application fee is Rs 850 + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC candidates and Rs 175 + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM and women candidates. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.