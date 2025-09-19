AIAPGET 2025

AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Results to Be Announced Today- Know Full Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
13:07 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective institutes between September 20 and 26
Allotment letters will be available for download on the official AACCC website, aaccc.gov.in

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is set to announce the results of the AYUSH postgraduate (PG) Round 1 counselling for 2025 today, September 19. Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective institutes between September 20 and 26. Allotment letters will be available for download on the official AACCC website, aaccc.gov.in.

Following the first round, the AYUSH PG Round 2 registration will begin on September 29 and continue until October 6. During this period, candidates will be able to fill their choices for AYUSH courses from October 2 to 6.

The data of candidates who join their allotted institutes will be verified by AACCC in collaboration with the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH) on September 27 and 28. The Round 2 seat allotment results are expected to be announced on October 9.

The counselling process is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and PG Diploma programs in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, and Siddha. Seat allocation is based on multiple factors, including All India Rank (AIQ), candidate preferences, seat availability, and reservation criteria.

Candidates who wish to retain their allotted seats must complete the document submission process at their respective institutes before the specified deadlines.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
13:33 PM
