AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Closes Today at 2 PM- Link to Apply Here

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the registration window for Round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 22, at 2:00 PM. Candidates seeking admission into AYUSH undergraduate courses — including BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSMS — under the All India Quota (AIQ) are advised to complete their application process urgently through the official website — aaccc.gov.in.

The payment window for the counselling will remain active until 5:00 PM today, and the choice filling process will close at 11:55 PM. The choice locking facility will be available from 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on the same day.

Following the close of registration, the seat allotment process for Round 2 will be conducted between September 23 and 24, with the result scheduled to be announced on September 25, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats will need to report to their respective institutions between September 26 and October 3 for admission formalities. The verification of the data for joined candidates will take place on October 4 and 5.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

To apply, candidates must:

Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in Click on the registration link Enter the required details and fill out the application form Pay the application fee — ₹1000 for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹500 for SC/ST/PwBD Submit and download a copy of the application form for future reference

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link

AACCC has urged candidates not to wait until the last moment, as no extensions will be provided beyond the deadlines. Candidates must also ensure accuracy in choice filling and timely fee payment to avoid disqualification from the round.