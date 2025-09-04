AYUSH 2025

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Declared Today by AACCC- Check Details

Posted on 04 Sep 2025
Summary
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allotment status on the official website: aaccc.gov.in
Once allotted, candidates must report to their respective institutes between September 5 and September 12, 2025, to complete the admission formalities

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the Round 1 seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG 2025 today, September 4. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allotment status on the official website: aaccc.gov.in.

Once allotted, candidates must report to their respective institutes between September 5 and September 12, 2025, to complete the admission formalities. The verification of joined candidate data by AACCC, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) will be conducted from September 13 to 14, 2025.

The AYUSH NEET UG 2025 counselling process is being conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in courses such as BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS. The AACCC will carry out four rounds of online counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Rounds (SVR-I & SVR-II).

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in

2. Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Any seats that remain vacant after Round 3 will be filled during the Stray Vacancy Rounds. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website and ensure timely completion of reporting and documentation procedures.

For detailed instructions and the full counselling schedule, candidates should refer to the official AACCC portal.

