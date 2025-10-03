School Reopening

All Schools in Leh Reopen Today - Authorities Issue Strict Guidelines

Posted on 03 Oct 2025
11:02 AM

Summary
With the situation limping back to normalcy after violent clashes on September 24 left four people dead in Leh, the authorities have ordered reopening of all schools up to Class 8 from Friday.
However, they called for strict adherence to the prohibitory orders that ban assembly of five or more persons, an official order said.

"It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," it read.

The order was issued by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain on directions of the district magistrate.

The situation in the district began getting back on track when authorities relaxed the curfew for seven hours on September 30 and gradually increased the duration on Wednesday and Thursday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
11:03 AM
School Reopening Leh
