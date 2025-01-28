Police recruitment

Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card Today at slprbassam.in- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
14:58 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the SLPRB website, slprbassam.in
As per the official notice, the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for these vacancies will start on February 5

The State-level Police Recruitment Board Assam (SLPRB) is set to issue admit cards for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for grade 4 staff and other posts today, January 28. Interested candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the SLPRB website, slprbassam.in.

As per the official notice, the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for these vacancies will start on February 5. Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading the admit card can contact the help line number 8826762317 or send an email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.

Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- slprbassam.in
  2. Open the admit card download link given under the description section for the advertisement number
  3. Enter the requested login details and submit
  4. Download the admit card
  5. Take a printout of the same for further processing

Candidates should check and ensure that their personal details such as name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed correctly on the admit card.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
14:59 PM
Police recruitment Assam Police
