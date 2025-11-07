Assam government

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Results Declared; Reporting Deadline November 8

Summary
Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website — dme.assam.gov.in
As per the notification, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 of Assam NEET UG 2025 must report to their respective colleges by November 8

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the Assam NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment results today, November 6. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website — dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the notification, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 of Assam NEET UG 2025 must report to their respective colleges by November 8. Those failing to report within the stipulated time or without the required documents will have their allotment cancelled.

In addition, candidates provisionally selected under the PwD category, whose disability status has not yet been verified, must appear for benchmark verification with original certificates at the office of the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Bhangagarh, Guwahati, by 10 AM on November 7.

At the time of admission, candidates are required to bring all original documents, annexures, and admission-related certificates, along with counselling and admission fees amounting to approximately ₹25,000, for securing seats in Assam state government medical colleges.

The DME has advised all candidates to carefully follow the reporting schedule and instructions to ensure a smooth admission process.

Assam government NEET counselling NEET UG 2025 NEET UG
