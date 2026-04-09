Assam government

Assam HSLC Result 2026 to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Class 10 Scores Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
17:07 PM

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Summary
Candidates can check their results online via the official portals: sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in
The results will be officially declared at a press conference held at the SEBA office in Assam, where officials will also share details such as pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other statistics

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is expected to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2026 for Class 10 students on April 10, 2026. Candidates can check their results online via the official portals: sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The results will be officially declared at a press conference held at the SEBA office in Assam, where officials will also share details such as pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other statistics.

This year, the Assam HSLC examinations were conducted from February 10 to 27, 2026, in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. A record 4,38,565 students appeared for the exams, the highest in the board’s history, across 1,046 centres in the state.

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Assam HSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the SEBA Assam official website: sebaonline.org
  2. Click on the “Assam Board HSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials (roll number/registration number)
  4. Click Submit to view your result
  5. Download and save a copy of your marksheet
  6. Keep a hard copy for future reference

With the results being announced tomorrow, students can prepare to check their performance and plan their next academic steps accordingly.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
17:07 PM
Assam government class 10 exams Assam HSLC Results out
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