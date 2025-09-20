Assam Government Postpones School Exams After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Summary The Assam Education Department has announced the postponement of half-yearly examinations scheduled today, September 20, 2025, following the sudden demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening to issue the directive.

The Assam Education Department has announced the postponement of half-yearly examinations scheduled today, September 20, 2025, following the sudden demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening to issue the directive. “In view of the untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg, all Inspectors of Schools are instructed to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled tomorrow until the cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary artist,” his post read.

Zubeen Garg, aged 52, passed away in Singapore on Friday while attending the North East India Festival, leaving fans and the cultural fraternity in deep shock. Widely admired for his versatility, he was celebrated for songs like “Ya Ali” as well as his Assamese folk music that resonated across generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government’s decision to defer examinations underscores the immense influence Garg held in Assam’s social and cultural fabric. Beyond his music career, his songs often became an integral part of school events, youth festivals, and cultural programmes, inspiring countless young talents across the state.

While the revised exam schedule is yet to be announced, schools have been instructed to remain on hold until Garg’s cremation.