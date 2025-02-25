ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Application fee

Summary The vacancies will be filled for Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) and Senior Technical Officers (STO) positions Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online at the official ASRB website at asrb.org.in

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a recruitment notification for the Combined National Eligibility Test (NET) to fill 582 vacancies in 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official ASRB website, asrb.org.in.

The vacancies will be filled for Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) and Senior Technical Officers (STO) positions.

The application process for the above-mentioned vacancies will begin on April 22, 2025 and will conclude on May 21, 2025. The preliminary examination will be held between September 2 to 4, 2025 while the Mains exam will be conducted on December 7, 2025.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be called in for the mains examination.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the positions must have Master's degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline.

Age Limit

To appear in the exam, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years. There is no upper limit to appear in the National Eligibility Test.

Application Fee

General Category - Rs 1000

EWS and OBC - Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender - Rs 250