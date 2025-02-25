ASRB

ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Application fee

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
17:16 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The vacancies will be filled for Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) and Senior Technical Officers (STO) positions
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online at the official ASRB website at asrb.org.in

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a recruitment notification for the Combined National Eligibility Test (NET) to fill 582 vacancies in 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official ASRB website, asrb.org.in.

The vacancies will be filled for Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) and Senior Technical Officers (STO) positions.

The application process for the above-mentioned vacancies will begin on April 22, 2025 and will conclude on May 21, 2025. The preliminary examination will be held between September 2 to 4, 2025 while the Mains exam will be conducted on December 7, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be called in for the mains examination.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the positions must have Master's degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline.

Age Limit

To appear in the exam, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years. There is no upper limit to appear in the National Eligibility Test.

Application Fee

General Category - Rs 1000

EWS and OBC - Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender - Rs 250

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
17:42 PM
ASRB
Similar stories
Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Deta. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Cut-Off Lowered Again to 5th Percentile; Details Inside

ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI Declares CS Executive 2024 Results: How to Download Scorecard Now

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Shillong

UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling Centre held at IIM. . .

Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Deta. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Cut-Off Lowered Again to 5th Percentile; Details Inside

Matribhasha Diwas

IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Linguistic Legacy of the Indian Subcontinent: Matribhasha Di. . .

ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI Declares CS Executive 2024 Results: How to Download Scorecard Now

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality