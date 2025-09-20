AP EAMCET 2025 BTech Final Seat Allotment Results OUT, BPharm, Pharm D Results Withheld

Summary Candidates who participated in the final round can now check and download their allotment results from the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in As per the revised final phase schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges on or before September 23, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Phase 3 seat allotment results for the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 BTech counselling today. Candidates who participated in the final round can now check and download their allotment results from the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

However, results for BPharmacy and Pharm D courses have not been announced. This delay follows a directive from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which has temporarily stayed the allotment for these specific courses.

“As per the orders of the Honorable High Court of AP dated September 12, WP No. 24639/2025, seats for BPharmacy and Pharm-D courses have not been allotted. A separate notification will be issued shortly for conducting counselling for these courses,” – reads the official statement on the APSCHE website.

AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in Click on the link for Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth View your seat allotment details Download and print the seat allotment letter

As per the revised final phase schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges on or before September 23, 2025. To confirm admission, candidates are required to submit the following:

AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment letter

Original documents for verification

Payment receipt of tuition fee (if applicable)

Failure to report within the stipulated time will lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat.

A fresh notification will be issued soon for counselling and seat allotment of BPharm and Pharm D courses, once legal proceedings are resolved. Students aspiring to pursue these programs are advised to regularly check the official APSCHE website for updates.