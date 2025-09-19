APPSC

APPSC Invites Applications for 413 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply by October 10

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
15:13 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the commission — appsc.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 413 Junior Engineer vacancies across departments

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) in various engineering disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the commission — appsc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 10, 2025, by 5:00 PM.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 413 Junior Engineer vacancies across departments. The Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a three-year Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognized university or institution. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 35 years as of October 10, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

APPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official APPSC website: appsc.gov.in
  2. Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process if not already registered
  3. Log in with your credentials and access the application form
  4. Fill in all required details accurately
  5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee
  6. Review and submit the form
  7. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to check the official notification on the APPSC website for detailed information regarding vacancies, reservation criteria, examination pattern, and syllabus. Early registration is recommended to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
15:13 PM
APPSC Recruitment Engineer
