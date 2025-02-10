Application Window Closes Today for Odisha Civil Services 2024 at opsc.gov.in- Read Details

Summary Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 265 posts in the organisation

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the registration process for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 today, February 10, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 265 posts in the organisation. To be eligible, candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by the Government. Additionally, the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years as of January 1, 2024. In other words, he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

OPSC OCS 2024: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to apply for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 Enter your credentials to register yourself Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents Submit the application form and submit it Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

OPSC OCS prelims exam will comprise two compulsory papers of objective types carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in Paper I and Paper II. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.