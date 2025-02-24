Tripura JEE 2025

Application for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to end on February 24 - How to apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
Summary
Candidates, who have not yet registered themselves for the exam can submit their applications at tbjee.nic.in
The examination will be conducted on April 23, 2025 in three shifts. While shift 1 will be conducted from from 11 AM to 12.30 PM, Shift 2 and Shift 3 will be held from 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM and 3 PM to 3.45 PM

The application process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will conclude on Monday, February 24 at the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). Candidates, who have not yet registered themselves for the exam can submit their applications at tbjee.nic.in

The examination will be conducted on April 23, 2025 in three shifts. While shift 1 will be conducted from from 11 AM to 12.30 PM, Shift 2 and Shift 3 will be held from 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM and 3 PM to 3.45 PM.

Shift 1 will have Physics and Chemistry subjects (for Group A and Group C candidates), while shift 2 and shift 3 will have Biology (for Group B and Group C) and Mathematics (for Group A and Group C candidates), respectively.

How to register for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Login to your account by providing your login credentials

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application Fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout

Initially the last date for application was set as February 18, 2025. However it was later extended up to February 24, 2025.

