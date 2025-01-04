Application for SBI SCO posts begins at sbi.co.in; Vacancy and eligibility details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 150 posts in the organisation

The State Bank of India (SBI) invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 150 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, registration process commenced on January 3 and will conclude on January 23, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed graduation (any discipline) from a Government recognized University or Institution and Certificate in Forex by IIBF (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024).

SBI SCO Recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in Click on the careers link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the current openings link. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 link The ‘apply online’ link will be available on the website Register and login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Applicants will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Direct Link