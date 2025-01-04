SBI SCO

Application for SBI SCO posts begins at sbi.co.in; Vacancy and eligibility details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
14:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 150 posts in the organisation

The State Bank of India (SBI) invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 150 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, registration process commenced on January 3 and will conclude on January 23, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed graduation (any discipline) from a Government recognized University or Institution and Certificate in Forex by IIBF (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024).

SBI SCO Recruitment: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the careers link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the current openings link.
  4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 link
  5. The ‘apply online’ link will be available on the website
  6. Register and login to the account
  7. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  8. Click on submit and download the page
  9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Applicants will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Direct Link

Last updated on 04 Jan 2025
14:52 PM
SBI SCO SBI recruitment Vacancies
Similar stories
MCC

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended- Details Here

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Update - Download & Reporting Guide

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended- Details Here

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Update - Download & Reporting Guide

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas
Camelia Group of Institutes

Students from Camellia Group of Institutes celebrate Christmas; Spread joy among unde. . .

Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration