AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Schedule Here

Summary Candidates can check the schedule and register for the same by visiting the official website- polycet.ap.gov.in After the fee payment, candidates need to go for certificate verification

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to commence the counselling process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2025 today, June 20. Candidates can check the schedule and register for the same by visiting the official website- polycet.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to pay the processing fee is June 27. The fee is Rs 700 for OC and BC category candidates, and it is Rs 250 for SC and ST candidates. After the fee payment, candidates need to go for certificate verification.

Candidates who are claiming special category viz: PWD, CAP, NCC, SPORTS & GAMES, SCOUTS & GUIDES and ANGLO-INDIAN CATEGORIES should attend certificate verification at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, Near Benz Circle. The AP POLYCET 2025 counselling allotment will be issued on the official website on July 3, 2025 after 6 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to click on the official notice here.