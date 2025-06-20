Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
15:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check the schedule and register for the same by visiting the official website- polycet.ap.gov.in
After the fee payment, candidates need to go for certificate verification

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to commence the counselling process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2025 today, June 20. Candidates can check the schedule and register for the same by visiting the official website- polycet.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to pay the processing fee is June 27. The fee is Rs 700 for OC and BC category candidates, and it is Rs 250 for SC and ST candidates. After the fee payment, candidates need to go for certificate verification.

Candidates who are claiming special category viz: PWD, CAP, NCC, SPORTS & GAMES, SCOUTS & GUIDES and ANGLO-INDIAN CATEGORIES should attend certificate verification at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, Near Benz Circle. The AP POLYCET 2025 counselling allotment will be issued on the official website on July 3, 2025 after 6 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to click on the official notice here.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
15:20 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP POLYCET 2025 Counselling
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to E. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to E. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

In the photograph - Top Row- Shri Hanumant Rao ( second from the left), Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, (Third from the left), Shri Iswar V Basavaraddi, (fourth from the left), others are Shri Mukesh Verma, Shri Atul Dubey Bottom Row- Ananya Sengupta (Fourth from the left- The Heritage School), Aditri De (Second from the left-The Heritage School), others are Devanshi Shinde (Tree House High School, Pune) Savera (St. Stephens School, Chandigarh)
The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at NCERT National Yoga Olympiad 2025

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

WB schools

Common Board for Classes 10 & 12? WB Yet to Receive Communication from Centre; Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality