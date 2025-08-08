UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Today- Merit List on August 11

Summary Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the revised schedule and apply on the official website of DGME, UP at upneet.gov.in According to the schedule, the registration process will end on August 11, 2025

The Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh issued the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule. Registration window opens today. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the revised schedule and apply on the official website of DGME, UP at upneet.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the registration process will end on August 11, 2025. The merit list will be released on August 11, 2025. Candidates can fill choices from August 11 to August 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be available on August 14, 2025. Only those candidates who have completed the registration process and whose original documents have been verified online and who have deposited the security fee are eligible for choice filling. The seat allotment letters can be downloaded from August 18 to August 23, 2025 and from August 25 to August 26, 2025.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of DGME, UP at upneet.gov.in

2. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.