APSCHE

AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 pm- Know Last Date to Challenge Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
12:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The AP PGECET answer key challenge facility will also be made available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/
The exam is held for admission into MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is set to release the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) provisional answer key today at 4 pm. The AP PGECET answer key challenge facility will also be made available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/.

The AP PGECET 2025 exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from June 6 to 8 in 18 exam centres across the state. The exam is held for admission into MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26.

AP PGECET 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Provisional answer key display- June 11 at 4 pm

Challenge facility- June 11

Last date to raise objections- June 14 upto 11:59 pm

Final answer key- June 24

PGECET result date- June 25

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
12:15 PM
APSCHE AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key
Similar stories
Ministry of Defence

India’s First Defence-Focused PGDM Course at NADP Nagpur Secures 100% Placement

UPSC 2025

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Cards 2025 Issued - Commission Releases Notice Regarding Exam; De. . .

OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Check Full List of Toppers, Rank Cards & Counselling Upda. . .

CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out After Delhi HC Verdict - Counselling Details & Key Ch. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Check Full List of Toppers, Rank Cards & Counselling Upda. . .

Ministry of Defence

India’s First Defence-Focused PGDM Course at NADP Nagpur Secures 100% Placement

BESC

The Bhawanipur Education Society College Announces LEVERAGE 2025: Kolkata’s Premier. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Cards 2025 Issued - Commission Releases Notice Regarding Exam; De. . .

CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out After Delhi HC Verdict - Counselling Details & Key Ch. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality