AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 pm- Know Last Date to Challenge Here

Summary The AP PGECET answer key challenge facility will also be made available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/ The exam is held for admission into MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is set to release the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) provisional answer key today at 4 pm. The AP PGECET answer key challenge facility will also be made available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/.

The AP PGECET 2025 exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from June 6 to 8 in 18 exam centres across the state. The exam is held for admission into MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26.

AP PGECET 2025: Important Dates

Provisional answer key display- June 11 at 4 pm

Challenge facility- June 11

Last date to raise objections- June 14 upto 11:59 pm

Final answer key- June 24

PGECET result date- June 25

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.