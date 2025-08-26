Andhra Pradesh

AP NEET UG Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared For MBBS, BDS - Direct Link Here

Posted on 26 Aug 2025
14:01 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested can check the college-wise allotments on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in
The university has also issued the list of phase 1 Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates alloted a seat in open category and later slid to a better college

The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) released the seat allotment for the first phase of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 counselling for MBBS, BDS admissions. Candidates interested can check the college-wise allotments on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in.

As per the schedule, seat allotted students have been asked to personally report to the college principal by 4 pm on August 29 with all the relevant original documents and self-attested copies. Classes will start from September 5. The university has also issued the list of phase 1 Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates alloted a seat in open category and later slid to a better college.

“The candidates are further informed that the allotments released under Phase-l Counselling for MBBS course under Competent Authority Quota, 2025-25 are provisional only,” the NTRUHS said.

AP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website at drntr.uhsap.in

2. Click on the link for “MBBS 2025 PHASE - I COLLEGE WISE ALLOTMENTS

3. A college-wise PDF list will appear on the screen

4. Download and save the PDF for future reference

AP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Documents

Original allotment order

Online Application Print

Provisional verification form

NEET UG 2025 scorecard

SSC or equivalent examination containing the date of birth

Memorandum of marks of qualifying examination i.e., intermediate or equivalent examination

Intermediate Transfer certificate (TC)

Study Certificate from 6th class to intermediate

Permanent caste certificate (Integrated community certificate)

Minority certificates issued by the minority department, concerned department, if applicable

Income certificate of the parent issued by MRO, copy of white ration card

Income and asset certificate valid for the year 2023-24 (EWS)

Special category certificates, if applicable i.e. (PH/NCC/CAP/Sports/Anglo Indian)

Local status certificate (If migrated from Telangana State to Andhra Pradesh State)

Last updated on 26 Aug 2025
14:01 PM
Andhra Pradesh NEET UG NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
