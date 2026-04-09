AP ECET 2026 Admit Card Released For Engineering, Pharmacy; Exam in Two Shifts

Summary Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in AP ECET is a state-level entrance examination for lateral entry admissions into BTech and BPharmacy programmes, primarily for diploma holders in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and BSc (Mathematics) graduates

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Anantapur (JNTU Anantapur) has released the AP ECET 2026 admit card today. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The university is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2026 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam will be held on April 23, 2026, in computer-based mode across two shifts.

AP ECET is a state-level entrance examination for lateral entry admissions into BTech and BPharmacy programmes, primarily for diploma holders in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and BSc (Mathematics) graduates.

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AP ECET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the “Download Hall Ticket / Admit Card” link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

Click on Download Hall Ticket

View, verify details, and download the admit card

Candidates are advised to check all details carefully on the hall ticket and keep a printed copy for the examination day.

With the admit cards now available, applicants should complete their final preparations ahead of the exam scheduled later this month.