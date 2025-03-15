AP EAPCET 2025 registration begins on official website - Know how to register yourself

Summary The registration process has already begun on Saturday, March 15 and will continue till April 24, 2025 Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can submit their applications online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The registration for AP EAPCET 2025 has begun on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The registration process has already begun on Saturday, March 15 and will continue till April 24, 2025.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can submit their applications online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Following the conclusion of the registration process, candidates will be provided an opportunity to make necessary corrections in their application through a correction window. The correction window will be opened on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2025.

The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from the official website on May 12, 2025.

How to register yourself for AP EAMCET 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gpv.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2025 registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and log in to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout of the application