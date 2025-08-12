ICMAI CMA 2025

ICMAI Opens CMA June 2025 Answer Sheet Verification Following Result Declaration

Summary
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially opened the online application window for the verification of answer sheets for the CMA June 2025 examinations.
Candidates who wish to have their answer scripts rechecked can now submit their requests through the official ICMAI portal at icmai.in.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially opened the online application window for the verification of answer sheets for the CMA June 2025 examinations. Candidates who wish to have their answer scripts rechecked can now submit their requests through the official ICMAI portal at icmai.in. The verification link is currently active, and the deadline for submitting applications is September 10, 2025.

The verification process is designed to identify any discrepancies in the total marks awarded or to check if any answer was inadvertently left unevaluated. However, ICMAI will not provide a question-wise breakdown of marks during this process. The application fee for answer sheet verification is ₹250 per paper, and candidates must apply within 30 days of the result declaration.

To apply, students need to log in to the ICMAI website using their current registration number, roll number, full name, and course name. Once the form is submitted and the fee is paid, ICMAI will proceed with the rechecking process as per its guidelines.

The institute has urged candidates not to delay the application process, as no further opportunity will be provided once the deadline passes. This verification facility offers students a chance to ensure the accuracy of their results for the CMA June 2025 session.

ICMAI CMA 2025 Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Answer Key
