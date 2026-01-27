Punjab Govt Declares Statewide School Holiday After Republic Day - Check Guidelines

Summary The Punjab government has announced a holiday for all schools across the state today, January 27, following the Republic Day celebrations. While the holiday order covers all schools in the state, parents and guardians have been advised to remain in contact with their respective institutions for any additional updates or instructions.

The Punjab government has announced a holiday for all schools across the state today, January 27, following the Republic Day celebrations. The decision was confirmed through an official notice issued by the School Education Department of Punjab and applies uniformly to all government, aided, recognised, and private schools.

The announcement follows a declaration made by the Chief Minister of Punjab on the occasion of Republic Day. Acting on this directive, the School Education Department issued immediate orders instructing all educational institutions to suspend academic activities for the day and ensure strict compliance with the holiday notification.

Punjab’s Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains, also shared the decision through his official X (formerly Twitter) post, stating, “In view of the announcement made by the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, all government, aided, private and recognized schools of the state will be closed on 27-01-2026. These orders should be strictly followed.” The minister emphasised that the instructions must be followed without exception by all concerned authorities and institutions.

According to the official notification, the holiday has been granted to provide students, teachers and school staff with a break after the Republic Day observances held on January 26. The state government clarified that the closure applies equally to every school in Punjab, ensuring uniformity and avoiding confusion regarding academic schedules.

Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26, marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and is one of the country’s most significant national events. Schools across Punjab commemorated the occasion with flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic assemblies, cultural programmes and activities aimed at educating students about constitutional values and democratic principles.

