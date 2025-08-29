ATMA Admit Card 2025 for August Session Released - Download Link and Exam Details

Summary The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has officially released the August session admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). Candidates who have registered for the test will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has officially released the August session admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). Candidates who have registered for the test will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website. To download, candidates must log in using their PID or application number.

According to the official August schedule, ATMA 2025 will be conducted on August 30, with the result announcement scheduled for September 4, 2025.

Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their admit cards:

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com. Click on the "Candidate Login" link on the homepage. Log in using your unique credentials. Submit the details and download the admit card. Print the admit card for future use.

The admit card is a mandatory document containing essential details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, and exam center details.

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to various management programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and other post-graduate management programmes.

Find the direct admit card download link here.