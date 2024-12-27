AILET 2025

AILET 2025 counselling: First merit list to be declared on December 27 on official website

Posted on 27 Dec 2024
15:16 PM
The first merit list of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 counselling will be released by the National Law University, Delhi on Friday, December 27. Candidates participating in the counselling process can download the AILET 2025 merit list from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The merit list is expected to be released at 6 PM. To check whether their names have appeared in the first merit list or not, candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website.

Candidates will be allotted seats according to their ranks in the AILET 2025 Exam.

Following the declaration of the first merit list , candidates will have to deposit their porivisional admission confirmation fee. This fee can be deposited between December 27, 2024 and January 4, 2025.

Confirmation Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to confirm their seats for admission.

This will be followed by the declaration of the second merit list on January 10, 2025.

How to check AILET 2025 counselling Merit list once declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Click on BA LLB Merit List download link available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF file containing the names of candidates allotted seats will be displayed

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it fo future reference

