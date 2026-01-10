AIIMS

INI CET January 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Check Rank Wise Allocation & Reporting Details

File Image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the Round 2 seat allotment result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 counselling. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotted institute and subject or specialty by visiting the official AIIMS examinations portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in INI CET January 2026 Round 2 must report to their respective allotted institutes and exercise the prescribed options on or before January 15, 2026. AIIMS has clarified that candidates opting for Option A will be required to accept the allotted seat and submit their original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies. Alternatively, candidates may submit a Demand Draft of Rs 3 lakh drawn in favour of “AIIMS Main Grant Account,” payable at State Bank of India, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, as part of the acceptance process.

In the case of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), candidates who have been allotted a new or upgraded seat in Round 2 must report to AIIMS New Delhi on January 10, 2026, at 9:30 am. These candidates are required to appear before the designated Medical Board for verification of their disability certificates, as per the counselling guidelines issued by AIIMS.

AIIMS has also clarified the eligibility conditions for inclusion and exclusion from the Round 2 seat allotment process. The Round 2 allotment list includes only those candidates who were eligible and had participated in this stage of counselling. Candidates who did not participate in the first round, those who were allotted seats in Round 1 but failed to choose any option online by December 24, 2025, and those who did not complete the necessary formalities after Round 1 have been excluded from the Round 2 allotment. However, the institute has stated that candidates who participated in Round 2 but were not allotted any seat will automatically be considered eligible for any subsequent rounds or open rounds of counselling, subject to the applicable rules and procedures.

For candidates who have secured seats in INI CET January 2026 Round 2, AIIMS has released a detailed list of documents required at the time of reporting to the allotted institute. These include the offer letter, seat allocation slip, final registration slip, and AIIMS admit card. Candidates must also produce their MBBS or BDS mark sheets for the first, second, and third professional examinations, along with the degree certificate. An internship completion certificate is mandatory, or alternatively, a certificate issued by the Head of the Institution confirming completion of the 12-month compulsory rotating internship or practical training on or before January 31, 2026, for all Institutes of National Importance.

In addition, candidates are required to submit a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, or the respective state medical or dental council. Proof of date of birth in the form of a high school certificate, higher secondary certificate, or birth certificate must also be furnished. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must carry valid and applicable caste certificates as per the norms.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the official notification and adhere strictly to the reporting timelines and documentation requirements to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats. For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates should regularly check the official AIIMS examinations website.

Find the full seat allotment list here.

