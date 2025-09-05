NIRF 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS Delhi Leads Again, PGIMER Chandigarh Follows at #2 in Medical Category

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
14:19 PM

File Image

Summary
n a notable debut, AIIMS Delhi also topped the Dental category, dethroning last year’s leader, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, which now stands at second place
One of the significant changes in this year's list is the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, dropping from 4th to 7th rank, falling out of the top five for the first time in years

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has once again clinched the #1 position in the NIRF 2025 Medical category, continuing its dominance since the category's inception in 2018. In a notable debut, AIIMS Delhi also topped the Dental category, dethroning last year’s leader, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, which now stands at second place.

While AIIMS maintains its long-held supremacy in medical education, its position in the overall institutional rankings has seen a slight decline—dropping to 8th place in 2025, compared to 7th in 2024 and 6th in 2023.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, have held steady at 2nd and 3rd places, respectively, in the medical rankings—unchanged since 2018. Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, round out the top five at 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

One of the significant changes in this year's list is the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, dropping from 4th to 7th rank, falling out of the top five for the first time in years.

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 10 Medical Colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi- Rank 1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh- Rank 2

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore- Rank 3

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry- Rank 4

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS), Lucknow- Rank 5

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi- Rank 6

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru- Rank 7

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow- Rank 8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore- Rank 9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal- Rank 10

Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
14:21 PM
