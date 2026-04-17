AIIMS NORCET 10 Prelims Result 2026 Out, 51000+ Qualify: Merit List, Cutoffs and Stage II Dates

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) has announced the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 Stage I examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official AIIMS examination website(aiimsexams.ac.in).

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) has announced the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 Stage I examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official AIIMS examination website(aiimsexams.ac.in).

The NORCET 10 Stage I examination was conducted on April 11, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. Out of a total of 97,149 candidates who were allotted the exam, 92,026 candidates appeared. Among them, 51,451 candidates have qualified as per the prescribed criteria, while 14,527 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

The recruitment drive aims to fill over 2,551 Group B Nursing Officer posts at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutions across the country, making it a significant opportunity for candidates in the healthcare sector.

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To check the results, candidates need to visit the official AIIMS website and click on the NORCET 10 result link. The result is available in PDF format, where candidates can search for their roll numbers using the search function. Applicants are advised to download and keep a copy of the result for future reference.

Stage II Cutoffs

The cut-off percentile for qualifying for Stage II varies across categories. For the unreserved (UR) category, the cut-off percentile stands at 93.5887683, while for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), it is 78.9831134. Candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category have a cut-off of 84.2077239, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates have cut-offs of 81.9605328 and 74.4746050, respectively. Separate cut-offs have also been prescribed for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates across categories.

Stage II Key Dates

The NORCET 10 Stage II examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for this stage will be able to download their admit cards from April 27, while details regarding the exam city and state will be released on April 23.

Find the direct result PDF here.