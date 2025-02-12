AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Results to be declared soon on official website - Check important dates, Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
19:16 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Once the results are out, candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results online at allindiabarexamination.com
The final answer keys of the exam will be released after considering the objections raised by the candiates against the answers provided in the provisional answer keys

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon be releasing the results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) on its official website. Once the results are out, candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results online at allindiabarexamination.com.

The examination was conducted at various centres throughout the country on December 22 and the provisional answer keys of the exam were released on December 28, 2024. Following the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys from December 28 to December 30.

The final answer keys of the exam will be released after considering the objections raised by the candiates against the answers provided in the provisional answer keys. The results of the exam will be declared on the basis of the final answer keys.

To pass the examination, candidates belonging to General Category will have to secure 45 percent marks. On the other hand, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories will have to get 40 percent.

Through this examination the eligibility of candidates willing to practice in courts of India will be determined. Candidates who pass the examination will be awarded Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India.

How to check AIBE 19 Results online when declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 19 at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

AIBE 19 Exam 2024
