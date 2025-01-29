AIBE 19 Exam Results to be declared soon on official website - Know how to check once out

Posted on 29 Jan 2025
15:27 PM

The results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) will soon be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website. Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scorecards from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the BCI had released the provisional answer keys of the exam on December 28 and students were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

The BCI will be releasing the final answer keys along with the results of the exam. The final awer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

How to check the results of AIBE 19 Exam once declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 19 at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: Click 'Submit'

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout

