BCI to release AIBE 19 Exam Provisional answer keys soon on allindiabarexamination.com

The Provisional Answer keys for All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) will soon be declared by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website. Once the answer keys are released, candidates can check the answer keys on allindiabarexamination.com

Once the answer keys are released, candidates will be provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys. The objections raised by the candidates will be taken into consideration by the exam conducting authorities before the final answer keys are released and results are declared.

Through this examination the eligibility of advocates for practicing in Indian Courts is determined.

How to download AIBE 19 Exam Provisional Answer keys once declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 19 Provisional Answer Key link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to login to your account

Step 4: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Select the answers against which you want to raise objections

Step 6: Pay Fee (if required)

Step 7: Submit your application

The examination was conducted on December 22 at various centres throughout the country.