Admit Card For Re-examination of CUET UG 2025 Accountancy Paper OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the re-examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Meanwhile NTA will also conduct the examination for Tamil and Urdu on June 4, 2025, which were earlier scheduled on May 22, 2025 (shift-2)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for re-examination of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET-UG) 2025 Accountancy paper. Candidates appearing for the re-examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The official notice of NTA reads, “The re-test for the subject Accountancy/Book Keeping from 02nd to 04th June 2025 for the candidates who appeared in the test conducted during 13th to 16th May 2025 and have submitted their consent 'ONLINE' to re-appear.”

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Enter your credentials to log in and submit Check your admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further reference

Meanwhile NTA will also conduct the examination for Tamil and Urdu on June 4, 2025, which were earlier scheduled on May 22, 2025 (shift-2).

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 (Re-test): Direct Link