NTA

Admit Card For Re-examination of CUET UG 2025 Accountancy Paper OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
14:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the re-examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
Meanwhile NTA will also conduct the examination for Tamil and Urdu on June 4, 2025, which were earlier scheduled on May 22, 2025 (shift-2)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for re-examination of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET-UG) 2025 Accountancy paper. Candidates appearing for the re-examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The official notice of NTA reads, “The re-test for the subject Accountancy/Book Keeping from 02nd to 04th June 2025 for the candidates who appeared in the test conducted during 13th to 16th May 2025 and have submitted their consent 'ONLINE' to re-appear.”

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further reference

Meanwhile NTA will also conduct the examination for Tamil and Urdu on June 4, 2025, which were earlier scheduled on May 22, 2025 (shift-2).

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 (Re-test): Direct Link

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
14:38 PM
NTA Admit Card CUET UG 2025
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in- Last Date to Apply is J. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female C. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Air Force Begins Registration for AFCAT 2025 Today- Direct Link to Apply Here

HTET

Board of School Education, Haryana Reopens HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality