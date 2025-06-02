JEE 2025

AAT 2025 Registration Begins for BArch Admissions at jeeadv.ac.in- Know Important Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
12:49 PM

File Image

Summary
Qualified candidates seeking BArch admissions can register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2025) today by visiting the mentioned official website
The JEE Advanced AAT registration link 2025 will be available from 10 am today, the official website read

The IIT Kanpur declared the Joint Entrance Examination - Advanced (JEE Adv) results and final answer key 2025 today at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Qualified candidates seeking BArch admissions can register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2025) today by visiting the mentioned official website.

The JEE Advanced AAT registration link 2025 will be available from 10 am today, the official website read. However, the application submission link is active now. Candidates will be given time till 5 pm tomorrow to fill the AAT application form. Registrations submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

JEE Advanced 2025: AAT Schedule

Application form- June 2 form 10 am

Registration last date- June 3 upto 5 pm

AAT exam date 2025- June 5 (9 am to 12 pm)

AAT exam entry timing- 8 am

AAT result date 2025- June 8 at 5 pm

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes are offered at Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU), IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
12:52 PM
JEE 2025 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) JEE Advanced 2025
