NEET AYUSH Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 Registration Begins - Who Can Participate?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
11:34 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the All-India AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 (SVR-1) counselling registration.
Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the All-India AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 (SVR-1) counselling registration. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website — aaccc.gov.in — to secure admission in vacant seats across Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programmes offered by government, government-aided, national institutes, central, and deemed universities.

The last date to register and fill choices for the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round 1 is November 5, 2025. The seat allotment process will take place on November 6 and 7, and results will be declared on November 8, 2025. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutes between November 10 and 17, followed by data verification of joined candidates on November 18 and 19, 2025.

Stray Vacancy Round 2 Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

The second stray vacancy round (SVR-2) will commence on November 20, 2025, with seat allotment and result publication on the same day. Candidates allotted seats in SVR-2 will have to report from November 21 to 27, while data verification will be done on November 28 and 29, 2025.

SVR Counselling Eligibility

  • Fresh candidates can register for SVR-1 through the AACCC portal.
  • Candidates registered under AACCC-UG or State/UT counselling but not holding any seat are eligible.
  • Those who opted for Free Exit after Round 1 but did not participate in further rounds can apply.
  • Round 1 joined candidates who exited before the Round 2 result or forfeited seats before Round 3 can re-register with full counselling fee payment.
  • Round 2 non-joined or exited candidates who did not register for Round 3 can also participate after fresh registration and fee payment.

The stray vacancy round serves as the final opportunity for eligible candidates to claim unfilled AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seats across India.

Find the direct SVR 1 registration link here.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
11:35 AM
NEET AYUSH Counselling AACCC Counselling Registration
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

IIT Madras

Rocket Science

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality