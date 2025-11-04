AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 Registration Begins - Who Can Participate?

Summary The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the All-India AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 (SVR-1) counselling registration. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the All-India AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 (SVR-1) counselling registration. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website — aaccc.gov.in — to secure admission in vacant seats across Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programmes offered by government, government-aided, national institutes, central, and deemed universities.

The last date to register and fill choices for the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round 1 is November 5, 2025. The seat allotment process will take place on November 6 and 7, and results will be declared on November 8, 2025. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutes between November 10 and 17, followed by data verification of joined candidates on November 18 and 19, 2025.

Stray Vacancy Round 2 Schedule

The second stray vacancy round (SVR-2) will commence on November 20, 2025, with seat allotment and result publication on the same day. Candidates allotted seats in SVR-2 will have to report from November 21 to 27, while data verification will be done on November 28 and 29, 2025.

SVR Counselling Eligibility

Fresh candidates can register for SVR-1 through the AACCC portal.

Candidates registered under AACCC-UG or State/UT counselling but not holding any seat are eligible.

Those who opted for Free Exit after Round 1 but did not participate in further rounds can apply.

Round 1 joined candidates who exited before the Round 2 result or forfeited seats before Round 3 can re-register with full counselling fee payment.

Round 2 non-joined or exited candidates who did not register for Round 3 can also participate after fresh registration and fee payment.

The stray vacancy round serves as the final opportunity for eligible candidates to claim unfilled AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seats across India.

Find the direct SVR 1 registration link here.